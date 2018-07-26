Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

How to make a fidget spinner in 5 simple steps


How to make a fidget spinner How to make a fidget spinner in 5 simple steps

Learn how to make your own fidget spinner and save yourself money and store visits. Relieve stress at the end of the day with its relaxing sensation as it spins round and round on your fingers.

  • Published:
How to make a fidget spinner in 5 easy steps play

Fidget spinner

Are you tired of buying expensive fidget spinners and losing them all the time? I think it’s time to learn how to make your own fidget spinner to save you money and time from going to the store.

From its name, you probably have a fair idea of what it’s used for. Let me add just a little more information to help you out. Just as the name implies, it was mainly recommended for those suffering from disorders which makes them fidget constantly.

Autism, Attention Deficit hyperactivity disorder and anxiety are some disorders for which the fidget spinner is used to aid concentration. Even though, there has been no scientific backing to substantiate such claims. Some marketers go far as to lay claims such as, “bring out the creative genius lying deep within you”

Fidget spinners are small devices with ball bearing parts, that rotate when spun. According to users, the spinning motion gives a pleasant sensation which seemed to calm them down. Since this device became a trend, a lot of users have found ways to challenge themselves whilst using the device. Which includes transferring, tossing and twirling the spinners whilst in motion. And a lot of YouTube videos have popped up to help execute these moves.

Try your new fidget spinner the next time you feel a meltdown coming on!

READ ALSO: People are now into fidget spinner porn

Cost

It doesn’t cost much to make a fidget spinner. Most of the items our household gadgets or items. The rest are available at any utility store. Inexpensive parts would spin exactly as one with costly components.

Duration

Making your fidget spinner is not time-consuming. Give or take a couple of minutes, you can be done in about 45mins or less.

Tools needed

  • Glue gun
  • Pencil
  • Hair dryer
  • Scissors

Supplies needed

  • cardboard
  • paper
  • Glue sticks
  • 1 small tube of super glue
  • 4 EZO ball bearings (2RS – this means that it has 2 rubber shields on each side)
  • Utility knife
  • Kitchen oil
  • Aftershave solution

READ ALSO: A psychologist debunks the claim that fidget spinners help kids focus

How to make a fidget spinner in 5 simple steps play

Ball bearings

STEPS

Step 1

First, clean all the ball bearings. This is done by removing the shields (i.e. the rubbery outer covering) with the knife. Place the knife at one edge and pry it up, releasing the shield from its nesting place. Repeat at the other side for all 4 ball bearings. Soak them in After Shave Liquid for about 3-5mins. Wipe them clean, pour a few drops of oil to lubricate. Replace the shield. Your balls are now ready to rotate on high speed.

Step 2

Arrange the ball bearings on the cardboard to resemble a fidget spinner (i.e. a triangular shape with one ball bearing in the middle). Carefully outline the ball bearings using a pencil. Remove the ball, then draw the design of a fidget spinner around the outlined boundaries.

Step 3

Cut out the layout of the fidget spinner with a knife. Take a thin strip from paper and glue it to the edge of the cut-out shape, until a mold is formed. Secure edges with super glue. Smear a few drops of oil at the base of the mold. This is to make it easier to separate the mold from the finished work.

READ ALSO: 'Eff. These. Spinners:' Teachers 'hate' the hottest toy in the US — and now schools are banning them

Step 4

Gently place the ball bearings on the outlined positions. Insert a glue stick and heat the glue gun. Carefully pour the hot glue into the mold. Don’t leave any spaces/gaps as this process is the casting process. Fill the mold to the brim. Now use the hair dryer to blow hot air for the glue to properly settle in the mold.  Allow drying until the glue gets as hard as a rock.

Step 5

Tear away the mold. Use the sandpaper to smoothen away the rough edges. And hot hair to finish off the work. Your own DIY fidget spinner is ready for use.

How to make a fidget spinner in simple steps play

Fidget spinner

 

How to use your fidget spinner

Hold the fidget spinner between the thumb and index finger at the middle ball bearing. Using your free hand, spin it and watch with satisfaction.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Smartphone camera review: Which smartphone has the best camera you know Smartphone camera review Which smartphone has the best camera you know
Anglogold Ashanti: Kelvin Dushnisky is new CEO of Anglogold Ashanti Anglogold Ashanti Kelvin Dushnisky is new CEO of Anglogold Ashanti
Economy Of Ghana: PPI for June increases to 7.7% Economy Of Ghana PPI for June increases to 7.7%
School Feeding ‘illegally’ invested GHC 16m with Dalex, Cal Bank – Report School Feeding ‘illegally’ invested GHC 16m with Dalex, Cal Bank – Report
CSR: West Hills Mall opens Pom-pom library for school children CSR West Hills Mall opens Pom-pom library for school children
Ghanaian Retail Market: Gov't suspends deadline for removing foreigners in retail markets Ghanaian Retail Market Gov't suspends deadline for removing foreigners in retail markets

Recommended Videos

Rich Influencers: This is how much top celebrities are paid to post on Instagram Rich Influencers This is how much top celebrities are paid to post on Instagram
Nyantakyi Controversy Continues: Panic hit bank following reported links with the name 'Nyantakyi' Nyantakyi Controversy Continues Panic hit bank following reported links with the name 'Nyantakyi'
Business News: Our economy is on good course – Nana Addo Business News Our economy is on good course – Nana Addo



Top Articles

1 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid in 2018bullet
2 In Eastern Region Helicopter carrying gold force-lands at maize farmbullet
3 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
4 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
5 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and...bullet
6 Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied Savings &...bullet
7 School Feeding ‘illegally’ invested GHC 16m with Dalex, Cal...bullet
8 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold...bullet
9 Banking In Ghana 15 banks set to meet GH¢400m minimum...bullet
10 Ghanaian Retail Market Gov't suspends deadline for...bullet

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
4 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
5 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
6 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
7 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
8 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
9 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of...bullet
10 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet

Business

Shop and Drive winner Mrs Asiama-Bekoe test-drives her new Grand Hyundai i10 saloon car.
Shop and Drive Susan snatches 2nd car in West Hills Mall’s ‘Shop and Drive’ promo
Head of Business, Glo Mobile, Mr Uche Ojo, flanked by Head of Administration, Mr Derek Obuobi and Chief Executive of Airtymn Solutions, Georgina Boakye, at the Forum held in Accra for Glo Business Partners.
Growing Businesses Glo meets business partners in Ghana
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
Public Service Gov’t must reduce large public sector workforce - Ken Ofori-Atta
Midland Police Abuse Panic withdrawals hit Midland Savings and Loans