Menzgold boss apologises to BoG after Twitter rant

news

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Menzgold Ghana Company Limited has apologised for his initial reaction to a public notice from the Bank of Ghana (BoG) cautioning the general public not to deposit cash with the gold buying company.

In a tweet, he said that he was sorry for his reaction and has contacted the BoG and other stakeholders for the right thing to be done.

“Owing to the fallible nature of man, I sincerely apologise for my initial reaction to the Bank of Ghana press release. We've engaged and are cooperating with the BoG and other state agencies, to cordially resolve in the interest of our beloved Republic of Ghana.”

READ ALSO: I pray for the Capital Bank Staff who lost their job

— Nana Appiah Mensah (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The Bank of Ghana issued a public notice on Monday, August 6, 2018, cautioning the general public against depositing money at Menzgold.

In a notice issued and signed by the secretary of the Central bank Mrs Caroline Otoo, it stated that despite the several cautions to Menzgold Ghana “to desist from solicitation, receipt of money and the payment of dividends to its clients, the company persists in its deposit-taking activity.”

The notice said that Menzgold is not licensed to receive money and pay dividends to clients.

Meanwhile, the BoG said that it will not be held responsible if there is any loss of investment.

However, Nana Appiah Mensah called on the BoG to tell Ghanaians the actual reason why 5 local banks collapsed at the same time.

In a tweet, Nana Appiah Mensah accused BoG of being propagandist.

READ ALSO: Here are the roles of a non-executive board chair

“Today’s joke: Bank of Ghana, so now you dey do propaganda? I beg paa "Tell Ghanaians exactly what happened with the 5 or so collapsed banks you duly licensed & supervised for years. Please don't attempt to use our dear Menzgold to cover up. I beg make we think!”

The Bank of Ghana has reiterated its caution to the general public to desist from saving or investing money at Menzgold Ghana Company Limited.

He was subsequently invited by the EOCO.

His current tweet indicates that Menzgold is in talks with the appropriate state agencies for the right thing to be done.