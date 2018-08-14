Pulse.com.gh logo
Here are the roles of a non-executive board chair


A non-executive board chairman has no operational responsibilities. He only has board responsibilities.

Pastot Mensa Otabil play

Pastot Mensa Otabil

The founder and General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil has said that he was Board Chairman of the Capital Bank in a “non-executive role”.

This was contained in a statement signed by Pastor Otabil himself on Tuesday (August 14, 2018).

“I accepted to be Board Chairman of Capital Bank in a bid to help strengthen a promising Ghanaian enterprise that had potential but also challenges…My position was a non-executive role. I was therefore not involved in the day-to-day management and operations of the Bank.”

play

 

Many have been wondering the who a non-executive board chairman is and the roles assigned to the person who occupies such positions.

This means that he does not occupy a management position in the company. He is not involved in the day to day running of the organisation.

The non-executive chair receives plans and proposals from the CEO, through the corporate secretary, and presents these to the board for approval.

In recent times the demand for non-executive directors has increased. They are usually appointed because of their personal qualities, experience, and specialist knowledge.

Businesses believe that good non-executive appointments create a positive Public image and help the organisation generate long-term exposure in the right areas.

The non-executive board chair is also expected to monitor the executive management. This means that the appointee must be impartial and not influenced by other associations, shareholdings or directorships.

They must also be Independent of other stakeholders or interested parties.

Non-executive board chair can also be called the ‘critical friend’ of the CEO and executive team. As part of their role, they are to ask questions on how the business is run in the best interests of its stakeholders while spending 50% of the time supporting the team towards mission success and growth.

They can also sit on subcommittees to ensure the company benefits most from their skill sets.

