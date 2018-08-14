Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

I pray for the Capital Bank Staff who lost their job


Capital Bank Collapse I pray for the Capital Bank Staff who lost their job

In a statement signed by Dr Otabil said he often prays for the former staff and their dependents who have been adversely affected by this development.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pastor Mensa Otabil play

Pastor Mensa Otabil

The founder and General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Dr Mensa Otabil has that said that his main concern for the past one year has been the wellbeing of the staff of the defunct Capital Bank.

In a statement issued to address the public accusations levelled against him for the first time since the matter started Dr Otabil said he often prays for the former staff and their dependents who have been adversely affected by this development.

“My foremost concern, as has been the case over the past year, is for the well-being of those who lost their jobs and those who may have been adversely affected in any way as a result of these developments. My heart goes out to them and to their dependents. I continue to pray for God’s guidance and sustenance as they navigate the course of their lives.”

READ ALSO: "Collapsed banks didn't fail; they were greedy, reckless" – Ken Thompson

Dr Otabil has opened up for the first time on his reported involvement in the collapse of the defunct Capital Bank.

He came under attack in the past week, following reports that he was aware of a GHc610 million liquidity support from the Bank of Ghana which was wrongly diverted into other businesses.

But the respected preacher said he was Board Chairman of the Capital Bank in a “non-executive role”.

He explained that “I was therefore not involved in the day-to-day management and operations of the Bank.”

READ ALSO: Security personnel without Ghana Card will not receive salary

He added that “since the takeover of the bank exactly a year ago today, various mandated state institutions have been investigating and working to arrive at a comprehensive understanding of what happened, why it happened and who was responsible for what. I have been invited by EOCO and I have submitted myself to their processes and answered all their questions faithfully.”

Dr Otabil said he still believes in the Ghanaian and African entrepreneurial spirit.

“I will, therefore, continue to lend my support and mentorship to inspire others who dare to dream and work towards the promise of Africa’s growth and transformation.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Banks Collapse: Gov’t to take action against those behind banks’ collapse – Ofori-Atta Banks Collapse Gov’t to take action against those behind banks’ collapse – Ofori-Atta
Keeping Ghana Clean: Zoomlion ready for Sanitation Minister's call Keeping Ghana Clean Zoomlion ready for Sanitation Minister's call
Capital Bank Collapse: Here are the roles of a non-executive board chair Capital Bank Collapse Here are the roles of a non-executive board chair
Collapse Bank: Here’s what former staffs of Capital Bank are doing after bank collapsed Collapse Bank Here’s what former staffs of Capital Bank are doing after bank collapsed
Breaking: Otabil finally breaks silence on banking controversies Breaking Otabil finally breaks silence on banking controversies
Banking Issues: "Collapsed banks didn't fail; they were greedy, reckless" – Ken Thompson Banking Issues "Collapsed banks didn't fail; they were greedy, reckless" – Ken Thompson

Recommended Videos

Business News: Ghana won’t return to IMF – Nana Addo Business News Ghana won’t return to IMF – Nana Addo
Business News: Bank liquidation support could’ve bought over 2,900 ambulances Business News Bank liquidation support could’ve bought over 2,900 ambulances
Nana Appiah Mensah: Bank of Ghana is a ‘joke’ – Menzgold boss Nana Appiah Mensah Bank of Ghana is a ‘joke’ – Menzgold boss



Top Articles

1 Breaking Otabil finally breaks silence on banking controversiesbullet
2 Bank Collapse Capital Bank Board misused GHC 610 million from BoG – Reportbullet
3 Capital Bank Collapse Here are the roles of a non-executive board chairbullet
4 IMANI Boss Otabil may have been ‘misled’ in Capital Bank collapse...bullet
5 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and...bullet
6 Banks Collapse Accounts of defunct Royal Bank managers frozenbullet
7 IMANI Boss Attacking Otabil over Capital Bank collapse...bullet
8 Savannah Ponzi Scheme MTN to pay GHS12.2m Savannah 'Ponzi'...bullet
9 Collapsed Bank It’s ‘incorrect’ to implicate me in...bullet
10 Collapse Bank Here’s what former staffs of Capital...bullet

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
3 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
4 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
5 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
6 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
7 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
8 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company –...bullet
9 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet
10 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet

Business

Ghana Armed Forces
National Identification Security personnel without Ghana Card will not receive salary
Financial Bailout Ghana won’t return to IMF for bailout – Akufo-Addo
Banking Crisis UT Bank wanted to meet Mahama over brother's GHC302M debt
Financial Crisis How Ibrahim Mahama's GHC302M debt collapsed UT Bank