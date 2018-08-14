I pray for the Capital Bank Staff who lost their job

news

The founder and General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Dr Mensa Otabil has that said that his main concern for the past one year has been the wellbeing of the staff of the defunct Capital Bank.

In a statement issued to address the public accusations levelled against him for the first time since the matter started Dr Otabil said he often prays for the former staff and their dependents who have been adversely affected by this development.

“My foremost concern, as has been the case over the past year, is for the well-being of those who lost their jobs and those who may have been adversely affected in any way as a result of these developments. My heart goes out to them and to their dependents. I continue to pray for God’s guidance and sustenance as they navigate the course of their lives.”

READ ALSO: "Collapsed banks didn't fail; they were greedy, reckless" – Ken Thompson

Dr Otabil has opened up for the first time on his reported involvement in the collapse of the defunct Capital Bank.

He came under attack in the past week, following reports that he was aware of a GHc610 million liquidity support from the Bank of Ghana which was wrongly diverted into other businesses.

But the respected preacher said he was Board Chairman of the Capital Bank in a “non-executive role”.

He explained that “I was therefore not involved in the day-to-day management and operations of the Bank.”

READ ALSO: Security personnel without Ghana Card will not receive salary

He added that “since the takeover of the bank exactly a year ago today, various mandated state institutions have been investigating and working to arrive at a comprehensive understanding of what happened, why it happened and who was responsible for what. I have been invited by EOCO and I have submitted myself to their processes and answered all their questions faithfully.”

Dr Otabil said he still believes in the Ghanaian and African entrepreneurial spirit.

“I will, therefore, continue to lend my support and mentorship to inspire others who dare to dream and work towards the promise of Africa’s growth and transformation.”