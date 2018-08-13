Pulse.com.gh logo
Security personnel without Ghana Card will not receive salary


National Identification Security personnel without Ghana Card will not receive salary

The Chief Executive Officer of the Public Sector Reforms Thomas Kusi Boafo said the Ghana Card will serve as a prerequisite for people who seek employment in the public sector.

  Published: 2018-08-13
Ghana Armed Forces play

Ghana Armed Forces

The Chief Executive Officer of the Public Sector Reforms had revealed that the Controller and Accountant General’s Department will remove the names of all police and military personnel who do not register for the Ghana Card starting from September 1, 2018.

Speaking on Accra FM, Thomas Kusi Boafo said the National Identification card which is popularly referred to as the Ghana Card will serve as a prerequisite for people who seek employment in the public sector.

“The Ghana Card is going to be a prerequisite for people who want to be employed in the public sector or want to do government projects.”

“Beginning 1 September 2019, all Ghanaians who want to be recruited into the police and the military but are without the Ghana Card will not be employed."

play

 

“Those already in the police and the military who fail to get the Ghana Card will be taken off the payroll because they will be considered as suspected ghosts on the government payroll,” he added,

Mr Kusi Boafo has, therefore, called on all Ghanaians to obtain their individual Ghana Cards from the National Identification Authority (NIA).

The NIA started the registration a few months ago.

Officials of the Presidency, Members of Parliament and some public servants have already registered and issued the Ghana Card.

