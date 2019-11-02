The closure of Nigeria's borders has been criticized as a clear abuse of the ECOWAS protocol but Emefiele thinks it is the best way to reduce crime in his country.

According to him, the rate of internet fraud, kidnapping and other social vices will reduce to the barest minimum if the borders remain closed for the next two years.

He did not back his claim with any data.

He is reported to have made the remarks at the 1st convocation lecture of Edo University today Friday November 1st.

“I can tell you that if Nigeria decides to close the borders for two years, the incident of ‘yahoo yahoo’ boys, kidnapping for ransom, armed banditry, and robbery will reduce to the barest minimum. These guys will have no option but to go into agriculture,” he said