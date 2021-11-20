Captain Kojo Tsikata reported dead

Popular Congolese Pan Africanist, Kambale Musavul, announced his death in a Tweet. "One of Africa’s great sons, Captain Kojo Tsikata, has transitioned this morning in Accra, Ghana," he said.

"He came to Congo as part of Ghanaian forces protecting Patrice Lumumba in 1960. He was military adviser to MPLA forces in Angola, with Cubans, fighting apartheid SA. May he #RIP," he added.

His cause of death and more details has not been made known yet. This is a breaking story and pulse.com.gh is working on more details soon.

Whilst serving in the army under Kwame Kwame Nkrumah, the now late Kojo Tsikata, was sent to the Congo with Major General Ankrah as part of a Ghanaian military contingent with orders from the Ghanaian President to protect the Pan-Africanist, Patrice Lumumba, who was then the Prime Minister of the Republic of the Congo.

However, he was later arrested, detained, and put on death row as a suspect of an assassination plot against Nkrumah.

In 1982 the J.J Rawlings appointed him to be in charge of national security during his military regime - a position that has dragged him into one of the most controversial political stories in Ghana's history.

A retired supreme court judge implicated Captain Tsikata in the infamous kidnapping and murder of three high court judges and a retired army officer on 30 June 1983 during the PNDC regime and but never tried.