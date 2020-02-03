This initiative was taken in response to challenges that were raised by Chapter’s representatives during a four-hour meeting held on the 29th of January, 2020 between the Ghana embassy, the National Executive Council, and representatives of NUGS-CHINA.

A statement signed by Mr Felix Gyawu-Addo, President of NUGS, said this initiative was taken in response to challenges that were raised by its representatives during a four-hour meeting held on 29 January 2020 between the Ghana Embassy, the National Executive Council, and representatives of NUGS-China.

“During the meeting, chapter representatives unanimously affirmed that all Ghanaian students in their respective cities were safe from the virus. They mentioned that the shortage of nose masks and hand sanitisers had led to some concerns and prevented some members from going out to buy basic needs like food and water.

“At the end of the meeting that was chaired by Mr Edward Boateng, Ghana's Ambassador to China, the embassy officials promised to channel all the concerns raised by chapter executives to Accra,” the statement said.

It continued: “According to directives from the embassy, during another meeting with the National Executive Committee (NEC) of NUGS-China on 31 January 2020, 30,000RMB of the disbursed amount is to be given to the Chapters in Hubei Province. Hubei Province is the epicentre of the disease and is also where the lockdown is severest. The remaining 20,000RMB is to be committed to the NUGS-China ‘NKWA NA HIA’ fund created to provide support for all other chapters outside of the Hubei Province.”

The statement said: “NUGS-China welcomes any donation either in cash or kind to help provide adequate support for all members under our watch.

“NUGS-China is grateful to the government of Ghana, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and the Ghana Mission in China for such a kind gesture.”

This is the second time that Ghanaian students in China are receiving support from the Ghana Embassy in China since the outbreak of the virus in China.