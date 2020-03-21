The announcement was made in a circular by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The move is part of measures aimed at securing the ports and borders of the country in order to check the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The statement reads: "In light of the foregoing, it has become mandatory for all inbound and outbound passengers including emergency cases, to use Terminal 3 of the KIA and go through laid down arrival and departure protocols. Services at the VIP Lounge would be restored when the situation normalizes.”

The statement also appealed to all Diplomatic Missions, International Organizations and Honorary consulates accredited to the country to comply with the directive in order to ensure safety.

Statement

Meanwhile, the number of people infected by the coronavirus in Ghana has increased by three more to 19.

Two were reported from Greater Accra Region and one from Ashanti Region. The three cases are all imported.

This was made known Saturday by the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service.

Scientists expect the number to rise following three recorded cases of community spread early this week.

Elsewhere, a research fellow at the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research, Dr Kofi Boni, has proposed a 'gradual lockdown' to fight the virus.

Dr Boni wants professionals who provide essential services to be allowed to operate while non-essential service providers are gradually withdrawn to prevent the spread of the virus.