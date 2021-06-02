Don’t sacrifice family to pursue a career - CEO NIMED Capital advises youth

“I did not have to sacrifice my family just to pursue a career. I got to a point where I had to balance my career and family life. You need to have a life where you are actually balancing family and career and I normally tell the young ones or young ladies that you cannot sacrifice one for the other. You cannot say you want to sacrifice career over family or sacrifice family for your career. You’ve got to balance it and that is what I did.”

Abena Buachiwaa who balanced her career and tried to move up the organizational ladder as quickly as possible added, “I did all this having a stable relationship, getting married, having kids and training my kids. I did all this together and so balancing is the key here.”

In an interview with Y107.9FM’s Rev Erskine on the Y LeaderBoard Series, she however revealed that at a point in one's life, “there are many times you will have to sacrifice work to be with family.”

Sharing a typical example, Abena Buachiwaa noted that she was recently overwhelmed with work and at the time her daughter was also not feeling well and had to make a choice between the two. “There was so much I had to do and I had also booked an important appointment that I really had to be present for. Here I was torn between going to the hospital and being with my daughter or honouring that appointment.”

Even though she did not want to disappoint her client, she had to sacrifice the client for her daughter.

The investment banker who has always chased after equalization called a friend of hers after the incident and said, “Jack, I give up, I am no more talking about equalization, all I am talking about now is equity because as a woman entrepreneur and female leader, there will always come a time where you need to sacrifice some major transactions for family duties.”