13-year-old girl escaping from a barking wild dog gets electrocuted to death

According to a report by Pulse.ng, the girl was on her way to the toilet located within the premises when the dog started barking on the same compound. In a bid to avoid being bitten by the wild dog, she accidentally touched the outdoor unit of an air conditioner and she was electrocuted.

The victim was rushed to a hospital swiftly for treatment, but was confirmed dead on her arrival, the news website reports.

“Information has it that a dog was barking at her (the deceased) while she was going to the toilet and when she tried to escape from the dog, her hand mistakenly touched the window unit air conditioner which electrocuted her.

“The DPO led the patrol team and detectives to the scene, but the deceased was already rushed to the hospital where she gave up the ghost,” Lagos Police is quoted to have said in a report on the incident.