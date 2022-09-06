RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

18-year-old herder dies in a pond while rescuing drowning cow

Andreas Kamasah

An attempt by an 18-year-old herder to rescue one of his cows, which was drowning led to his drowning.

A combined team of locals and security officers swang into action to save the Nigerian teenager, Adamu Musa, but that yielded no positive result.

According to pulse.ng, the incident occurred on Saturday, September 3, 2022, in the Buji Local Government Area of the country’s Jigawa state and the victim’s dead body was only discovered the next day.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jigawa Command, Adamu Shehu confirmed the unfortunate happening in a statement.

The body was thoroughly examined, confirmed dead and handed over to his parents for proper burial while the cow was rescued alive,” the statement reads in part, as quoted by the news website.

Meanwhile, in a recent report, a Ghanaian farmer at Assin Akomfode in the Central Region was dreaming that he was cutting meat, only to wake up from his sleep to see himself in a pool of his own blood before realizing that he had chopped off his scrotum.

The victim, Kofi Atta, was rushed to the St Francis Xavier hospital in Assin Fosu where he was referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for advanced treatment.

Atta’s wife, Adwoa Konadu disclosed that it was not the first time her husband has carried out an activity while sleeping, adding that the victim walks, talks, and fights sometimes while asleep.

It was during one of such episodes that Atta ended up damaging his genitals.

It was believed that the victim might have been suffering from a sleep disorder referred to as parasomnia, which involves unusual and undesirable physical events or experiences that disrupt sleep.

