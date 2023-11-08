2 arrested as man, named Muhammadu Ali, dies during bulletproof charm trial

According to Pulse.ng, he had gone into Damaiwa bush in the company of four others to test the potency of the charm. However, the charm failed and he was hit by a live bullet, leading to his death.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Bauchi State, Ahmed Wakil said in a statement that officers got information about the incident and rushed to the scene and then moved Ali to the hospital. But unfortunately, doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

“On October 31, 2023, at about 8:30 am, information received from the officer-in-charge of the Bursali Police Outstation under Zaki Division revealed that one Danladi Ya’u, male (28) of Damaiwa village via Bursali ward Zaki LGA, Bauchi State, a native doctor (mediciner) and three other accomplices now at large, went to Damaiwa bush with the sole aim to test a gun medicine on one Muhammadu Ali, male (43) of the same address.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While on the process, the said Muhammadu Murtala was unfortunately (shot) with the locally made gun by the said Danladi Ya’u (defendant).

“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives led by DPO Zaki swiftly swung into action, rushed to the scene, and evacuated the victim to General Hospital Jakusko Yobe State for medical attention, where he was certified dead by a medical doctor,” Wakil is quoted as saying in the statement.

He added that two suspects were arrested in connection with the fatal incident while a manhunt was underway for the rest who were on the run.

“Moreover, two suspects were immediately arrested, and efforts have been intensified to trace and arrest the fleeing accomplices. The investigation is ongoing, after which the defendants will be charged to court,” he said.

There have been many stories of people dying while testing the efficacy of bulletproof charms. There has been a high incidence of these occurrences due to the penchant of young people for black spiritual powers, some of which are mainly used to commit crimes.