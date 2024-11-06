2 Ghanaians sentenced to U.S. prison for romance fraud, ordered to pay $581K each

Sadia Alhassan, a student visa holder from Tallahassee, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Mohammed Zuberu, her co-defendant and a dual U.S.-Ghanaian citizen from Aldie, Virginia, was given a sentence of approximately five and a half months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

Shawn William Smith, a resident of Tallahassee, Florida, was sentenced to one day in jail, followed by three years of supervised release, which will include 150 hours of community service. Smith had previously pleaded guilty to charges of operating an unauthorised money transmission business and conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The scam, which operated from March 2019 to March 2022, involved individuals based in Ghana targeting elderly U.S. citizens through phone calls and online platforms. They fabricated romantic relationships to gain the victims' trust, ultimately convincing them to send money to their supposed "partners," unknowingly participating in the fraudulent scheme.

Sadia Alhassan and her husband, Shawn Smith, acted as intermediaries for the funds. They received money packages sent via postal services or commercial carriers, which were then processed through accounts they controlled and forwarded to Mohammed Zuberu. Zuberu, in turn, communicated with the orchestrators in Ghana.