The incident, which started brewing during Christian Methodist SHS's SRC week celebration, escalated into a deadly confrontation between the two schools.
2 students die in clash between Christian Methodist SHS and Ngleshie Amanfro SHS
A violent clash between students of Christian Methodist Senior High School (SHS) and Ngleshie Amanfro Senior High School has resulted in the tragic deaths of two students.
According to a report by UTV, the conflict erupted unexpectedly during the celebration, which saw students from Ngleshie Amanfro SHS invited to join the festivities at Christian Methodist SHS. However, tensions flared, leading to a severe beating of a Christian Methodist SHS student by some Ngleshie Amanfro SHS students.
In retaliation, Christian Methodist SHS students vowed to attack any Ngleshie Amanfro SHS student found within their vicinity. This resolution culminated in a violent reprisal on Tuesday when Ngleshie Amanfro SHS students stormed Christian Methodist SHS armed with machetes and other weapons.
During the chaos, one student fleeing the violence was struck by a speeding vehicle and tragically pronounced dead. Another student succumbed to severe machete wounds sustained in the altercation, as reported by UTV's Jacob Kubi. The incident unfolded in the vicinity of Kasoa in the Central Region where a team of police officers managed to bring the situation under control.
Details regarding the affiliation of the deceased students with the respective schools remain unclear amidst the aftermath of the tragic clash.
