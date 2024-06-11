2-year-old fighting for life after mentally ill man smashes her head on ground

It occurred while Abigail was cooking in the kitchen, unaware of the imminent danger her little girl faced just outside their home. The severity of the injuries necessitated immediate medical attention. Initially, the young victim was taken to the Agona Duakwa Salvation Army Hospital, but the extent of her injuries led to her being transferred first to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital and subsequently to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Pulse Ghana

The little girl’s condition is dire, with doctors indicating that she may lose her eyesight if urgent medical intervention is not secured.

This tragic turn of events has left the family devastated and in desperate need of financial assistance to cover the mounting medical expenses.

Residents of Agona Duakwa have expressed their concerns about the suspect, who has reportedly been a source of terror in the community for some time. The incident has sparked outrage and a call for better mental health care and monitoring to prevent such tragedies.

Social media has been abuzz with reactions to the incident, particularly following a post by Accra-based GHOne TV.

Users have shared their distress and frustration over the situation. One user, Pacesetter799, commented, "Because we have just left too many mad people on the street, I have seen mad people with cutlasses walking around anyhow," highlighting the potential dangers posed by mentally ill individuals not receiving proper care.

Pulse Ghana

Another user, Titimall-gh, suggested a more sinister view, stating, "So you tell me this is an accident?? It’s purely demonic orchestrated."

Meanwhile, Sin_baaad expressed personal anxiety, saying, "Why my heart beating so fast... everything no clear for this side. Abodamfo) wey dey roam for backyard saf plenty excluding the ones in the house saf."