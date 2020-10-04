Nana Kojo Amuakwa V, described as "disrespect" and "disgrace" to the Agona Duakwa stool, by the MP from campaigning in the town and its surrounding communities.

The NDC MP is said to have alleged paying some monies to the chief for a development project to which the chief failed to do but the chief denied receiving any such money from Pokuah Sawyerr.

He said any chief or elder who flouts the directive would be traditionally sanctioned.

Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr, NDC MP

"For the disgrace poured on my person, my ancestors, I swear by my oath of Nana Kojo Amoakwa's Tuesday and hereby say that nobody should take this matter lightly and that anybody who goes against the directive must know the seriousness of the matter at hand," he said at a press conference organised at the palace attended by chiefs and elders who were clad in red and black cloths to register their displeasure about the conduct of the NDC MP.

The chiefs and elders of the area also sacrificed sheep to the gods in the open to officially signify the enforcement of the ban of the NDC MP who is seeking re-election in the 2020 polls.

According to him, all the sub-chiefs in the area have also been directed not to entertain the NDC parliamentary aspirant in their palace or locality.