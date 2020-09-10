According to him, the protestors took the statement posted by the Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo, relating to the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal out of context.

"Why are they [Concerned Citizens of Akyem] taking the 'Akyem Sakawa Boys' out of context?" he asked in an interview on Accra-based Class FM.

"They should read the whole thing and talk about it...This useless incitement doesn't help anyone in this country," the NDC MP said.

"It's so useless...The boys who did this thing are useless boys who are being used.

"We're getting tired of this nonsense in this country and some of us are ready to face them," he added.

On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, the chiefs and people of Akyem Abuakwa and its surrounding towns staged a demonstration against the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama.

The protestors clad in red and black and wielding placards gathered at the forecourt of the centre close to the lorry station at Asamankese to begin their protest.

Some of the placards read "No more NDC Tribalism", "Nana Addo, Akyems are proud of you", "Empty Barrel", "Long Live Akyems" among others.

This comes after Isaac Adongo, accused the President and his kith of forming a families-and-friends cartel to capture the mineral resources of the state via the deal in relation to the Agyapa Royalties deal.

He labeled them as "sakawa" and "Akyem mafia". A development that has caught the ire of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and some members of his government.