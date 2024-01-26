25-year-old man cuts off father's head, accuses him of changing his destiny

An eyewitness, Kojo, recounted the chilling scene, stating, "I was asleep when my wife shouted my name. I came out only to find the man slashing his father. So I took a stick, but he threatened to cut me, and so I ran out to seek help. When I returned, police patrol cars had already arrested him."

Despite the seemingly close relationship between the suspect and his father, with Kojo mentioning that "they don't have any grudges" and "even sleep together," the situation took a gruesome turn.

The suspect, Richard Manu, was saved by the police from a potential lynching and is currently receiving medical treatment at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu under police guard.

The motive behind the alleged spiritual discord and subsequent violent outbursts remains a subject of investigation.