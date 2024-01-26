According to reports, the suspect claimed that his father had spiritually exchanged his prosperous destiny with that of his twin senior brother, prompting the horrifying attack. Following the beheading, Richard Manu reportedly went on a violent spree, inflicting cutlass wounds on his mother and other family members who were present in the house during the incident.
25-year-old man cuts off father's head, accuses him of changing his destiny
A 25-year-old man named Richard Manu, also known as Azonto allegedly beheaded his father, Kwaku Manu, at their residence in Assin Akrofuom, located in the Assin South District of the Central Region.
An eyewitness, Kojo, recounted the chilling scene, stating, "I was asleep when my wife shouted my name. I came out only to find the man slashing his father. So I took a stick, but he threatened to cut me, and so I ran out to seek help. When I returned, police patrol cars had already arrested him."
Despite the seemingly close relationship between the suspect and his father, with Kojo mentioning that "they don't have any grudges" and "even sleep together," the situation took a gruesome turn.
The suspect, Richard Manu, was saved by the police from a potential lynching and is currently receiving medical treatment at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu under police guard.
The motive behind the alleged spiritual discord and subsequent violent outbursts remains a subject of investigation.
Okyeame Kwame Amankrah, the suspect's uncle and the Akyeamehene of Assin Akrofuom, who also experienced the attack, expressed shock at the development. The community is left grappling with the aftermath of this horrifying incident as authorities delve into the details surrounding this gruesome act within a seemingly close-knit family.
