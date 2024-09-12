38-year-old man commits suicide over wife’s infidelity

The man, identified as Gabriel Magaji, was found deceased on Monday, September 9, 2024, in the Masaka area of Nasarawa. According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nansel Ramhan, who disclosed this development, the incident was reported around 7 am by a staff member from Crystal School Masaka.

The staff member discovered an unidentified man hanging in one of the school’s classrooms. The police responded promptly, with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) leading a team to the scene. They removed the body and transported it to the General Hospital Mararaba, where a doctor confirmed the death.

The body was subsequently placed in the morgue. Following the discovery of Magaji’s body, the police initiated a comprehensive investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the death. As of now, there has been no suicide note discovered at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media posts have suggested that the man took his life after learning that his friends had been involved with his wife in exchange for money. However, these claims have not been confirmed by the police, who continue to investigate the matter.

In a related development, a 17-year-old boy identified as Adeolu Olubade was found dead and buried in a shallow grave inside an apartment on Jesus Assembly Omoguwa Street in the Ejigbo area of Lagos State.