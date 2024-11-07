ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

5 males remanded in police custody for defiling minor

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

Five individuals have been remanded in custody by Chief Magistrate Court I in Yola, Adamawa State in Nigeria, on charges of criminal conspiracy and defilement of a minor.

5 males remanded in police custody for defiling minor
5 males remanded in police custody for defiling minor

The suspects, identified as Ibrahim Aliyu, Muhammed Adamu, Gaddafi Adamu, Usman Umar, and Musa Isa—all from Yola South Local Government Area—were arraigned by the Adamawa State Police Command.

Recommended articles

The police spokesperson, Suleiman Nguroji, confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that Magistrate Alheri Ishaku ordered the suspects’ remand pending further legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The First Information Report, submitted by ASP Zakka Musa on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, alleges that the suspects conspired to commit the offence against the victim, a resident of Mafia Quarters in Yola (name withheld).

The statement asserts that the first suspect, Ibrahim Aliyu, who began engaging in unlawful sexual relations with the victim, is responsible for the pregnancy, in violation of Sections 60 and 211 of the Penal Code Laws, as determined by a DNA test conducted by medical professionals during the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT
Believing sexual assault survivors
Believing sexual assault survivors Pulse Ghana

“Addressing the court after the defendants’ plea, the command prosecutor stated that whether the defendants pleaded guilty or not, the second charge is of a capital nature and requested the court to remand them pending legal advice from the office of the DPP.”

The statement urged the public to promptly contact the police upon witnessing any unlawful activities. It also emphasised the need for strict action against those who commit such offences and affirmed that the command will continue its fight against gender-based violence offenders.

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Elections Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
December 7, 2024
Election Day. Get Involved!

Trending

Rivers gunmen kill father of 4, abduct businessman in fresh attack

Togolese and friend killed in Bawku attack while conveying father's body for burial

Shortest tribe in the world [flickr]

Meet the shortest tribe in the world - an adult looks like a 10 year old child

Pandemonium in Oyo as landlord loses 5 children in building collapse

Pandemonium in Oyo as landlord loses 5 children in building collapse

Two Ghanaians sentenced to US prison for romance fraud, Ordered to pay $581K each

2 Ghanaians sentenced to U.S. prison for romance fraud, ordered to pay $581K each