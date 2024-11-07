5 males remanded in police custody for defiling minor

The police spokesperson, Suleiman Nguroji, confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that Magistrate Alheri Ishaku ordered the suspects’ remand pending further legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The First Information Report, submitted by ASP Zakka Musa on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, alleges that the suspects conspired to commit the offence against the victim, a resident of Mafia Quarters in Yola (name withheld).

The statement asserts that the first suspect, Ibrahim Aliyu, who began engaging in unlawful sexual relations with the victim, is responsible for the pregnancy, in violation of Sections 60 and 211 of the Penal Code Laws, as determined by a DNA test conducted by medical professionals during the investigation.

“Addressing the court after the defendants’ plea, the command prosecutor stated that whether the defendants pleaded guilty or not, the second charge is of a capital nature and requested the court to remand them pending legal advice from the office of the DPP.”