5 school children killed in Nkawkaw road crash are being buried today

The fatal crash occurred on February 15, 2024, sending shockwaves through the tight-knit community. It involved an Ampea Memorial school bus and a state-registered vehicle for a District Chief Executive, both travelling on the Accra to Kumasi highway. The accident not only claimed the lives of innocent children but also resulted in the untimely death of Dorcas Dede, a 36-year-old teacher who was allegedly pregnant.

The loss of these vibrant young individuals has left families grappling with unimaginable grief. As the community prepares to say their final goodbyes, they also remember the one-week observation of Dorcas Dede, which will precede the burial of the deceased children.

Although the accident left seventeen other children injured, they have since received medical treatment and been discharged from hospitals in Nkawkaw and Koforidua. While physical wounds may heal, the emotional scars from this tragedy will linger for a long time to come.

ADVERTISEMENT