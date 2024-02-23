Gafatsi Marcus (3yrs), Asare Joseph (9yrs), Kwasi Nyarko Larry (12yrs), Acher Binney (4yrs), and Jerome Harmenu (7yrs) are being laid to rest, their promising lives cut short in an unforeseen tragedy.
5 school children killed in Nkawkaw road crash are being buried today
The community of Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region is bidding a tearful farewell to five young souls who tragically lost their lives in a devastating accident recently.
Recommended articles
The fatal crash occurred on February 15, 2024, sending shockwaves through the tight-knit community. It involved an Ampea Memorial school bus and a state-registered vehicle for a District Chief Executive, both travelling on the Accra to Kumasi highway. The accident not only claimed the lives of innocent children but also resulted in the untimely death of Dorcas Dede, a 36-year-old teacher who was allegedly pregnant.
The loss of these vibrant young individuals has left families grappling with unimaginable grief. As the community prepares to say their final goodbyes, they also remember the one-week observation of Dorcas Dede, which will precede the burial of the deceased children.
Although the accident left seventeen other children injured, they have since received medical treatment and been discharged from hospitals in Nkawkaw and Koforidua. While physical wounds may heal, the emotional scars from this tragedy will linger for a long time to come.
As the community gathers to mourn and honour the memories of those lost, the tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment with loved ones. Nkawkaw stands united in grief, offering support to the families affected by this heartbreaking loss.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh