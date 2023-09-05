Alcohol drinkers overpower and detain police officers for over 1 hour inside drinking spot

According to Tuko.co.ke, the officers were deployed to clamp down on illegal sellers of alcohol when they clashed with the revellers who were unhappy about their intended operation. They pelted stones and other objects at the law enforcement officers until they surrendered, and they detained them in the drinking spot for over one hour.

The partygoers faced off against the police because they claimed to have noticed that the officers were biased and that whenever they conducted a crackdown on illicit booze, they only targeted their favourite joint.

Subsequently, some officers from the anti-riot police unit (GSU) were dispatched to the area and they managed to save their colleagues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Benjamin Mwanthi reportedly confirmed the incident.

“We thank God that the angry crowd did not burn down the house where our officers were detained,” he is quoted to have said.

Meanwhile, notwithstanding the attack, the police took more than 300 litres of illegal alcohol from the establishment despite the attack by the partygoers.