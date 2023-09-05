ADVERTISEMENT
Alcohol drinkers overpower and detain police officers for over 1 hour inside drinking spot

Andreas Kamasah

It took the reinforcement to rescue four police officers who had raided a drinking spot to make an arrest over illicit alcohol sale as angry drinkers overpowered and detained them for over one hour.

The dramatic incident reportedly occurred in ​​King'ong'o on the outskirts of Eldoret, the capital of Kenya’s Uasin Gishu County.

According to Tuko.co.ke, the officers were deployed to clamp down on illegal sellers of alcohol when they clashed with the revellers who were unhappy about their intended operation. They pelted stones and other objects at the law enforcement officers until they surrendered, and they detained them in the drinking spot for over one hour.

The partygoers faced off against the police because they claimed to have noticed that the officers were biased and that whenever they conducted a crackdown on illicit booze, they only targeted their favourite joint.

Subsequently, some officers from the anti-riot police unit (GSU) were dispatched to the area and they managed to save their colleagues.

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Benjamin Mwanthi reportedly confirmed the incident.

“We thank God that the angry crowd did not burn down the house where our officers were detained,” he is quoted to have said.

Meanwhile, notwithstanding the attack, the police took more than 300 litres of illegal alcohol from the establishment despite the attack by the partygoers.

It is not clear if any of the civilians were arrested in connection with the clash with the police officers who were performing their duty.

