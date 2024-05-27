Alleged cable thief dances to Shatta Wale's song to entertain victims (video)

In the viral footage, the young man is seen on the compound of the house where he allegedly committed the crime, surrounded by the occupants. Initially, he was ordered to sing and dance but did so lackadaisically. The situation took a tense turn when a warning shot was fired, prompting the terrified thief to lower his body to the ground, thinking he might be shot. His fear was palpable as he screamed loudly, believing his life was in danger.