Alleged cable thief dances to Shatta Wale's song to entertain victims (video)

Andreas Kamasah

A dramatic video circulating online captures the bizarre moment an alleged cable thief was compelled to dance vigorously to a song by Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale to entertain his victims after being apprehended.

In the viral footage, the young man is seen on the compound of the house where he allegedly committed the crime, surrounded by the occupants. Initially, he was ordered to sing and dance but did so lackadaisically. The situation took a tense turn when a warning shot was fired, prompting the terrified thief to lower his body to the ground, thinking he might be shot. His fear was palpable as he screamed loudly, believing his life was in danger.

Once the initial shock passed, he resumed singing and dancing with renewed vigour, clearly motivated to please his captors. The video, shared by the Ghanaian X page EDHUB, has since attracted a flood of reactions, with many online users mocking the alleged thief.

“A thief caught for allegedly stealing cables from a new building quickly obeys orders by singing and dancing to Shatta Wale's song after warning shots,” read the caption by EDHUB.

Throughout the video, voices can be heard instructing the alleged thief to continue his performance. At one point, a man enters the building whose wiring had reportedly been stolen and expresses his dismay at the damage. Despite his frustration, he remains hopeful, assuring himself that he will be able to replace the stolen cables with God's help.

The video leaves viewers uncertain about the alleged thief's fate, as it does not indicate whether he was handed over to the police for further investigation and potential prosecution.

