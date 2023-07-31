ADVERTISEMENT
Angry man divorces 14-year-old wife for allowing male doctor attend to her during childbirth

Andreas Kamasah

A husband who was unhappy about the fact that his 14-year-old wife allowed a male doctor to attend to her during childbirth at the hospital has divorced the teenager.

Dr Fatima Adamu, the Executive Director of Nigeria-based Nana Women and Girls Initiative disclosed this at a Human Resources for Health Production Dialogue.

According to the activist, the teenager had complications during childbirth and was rushed to the hospital. However, there was only a male doctor available who attended to the pregnant girl.

She gave birth anyway, but her husband was not enthused about a male doctor having attended to her, so he decided to end the marriage.

“A 14-year-old Fulani girl in Katsina State delivered and had difficulty with delivery, so we had to take her to the hospital and after the delivery, the husband divorced her because she was attended by a man. This young girl was divorced all because she was attended by a man during delivery,” pulse.ng quotes Adamu as saying.

She recommended the training of more nurses and midwives to match the population to avoid some of these issues.

In her view, if the state governments continue to depend on the federal government of Nigeria to produce more health personnel, it might take a long time or never happen, hence the need to take steps themselves to salvage the issue of inadequate health workers.

