Angry man divorces 14-year-old wife for allowing male doctor attend to her during childbirth

According to the activist, the teenager had complications during childbirth and was rushed to the hospital. However, there was only a male doctor available who attended to the pregnant girl.

She gave birth anyway, but her husband was not enthused about a male doctor having attended to her, so he decided to end the marriage.

“A 14-year-old Fulani girl in Katsina State delivered and had difficulty with delivery, so we had to take her to the hospital and after the delivery, the husband divorced her because she was attended by a man. This young girl was divorced all because she was attended by a man during delivery,” pulse.ng quotes Adamu as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

She recommended the training of more nurses and midwives to match the population to avoid some of these issues.