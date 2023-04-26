The incident reportedly took place on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Angry residents strip ex-prison officer naked, beat him severely for stealing
Angry residents of Abura Dunkwa in the Central Region arrested a former prison officer, stripped him naked and beat him so severely that it was only the swift arrival of the police that saved his life.
The suspect who is said to be an ex-convict was accused of stealing a sack full of cooking utensils and building materials.
Reports say he was a staff of the Ghana Prison Service but was sacked from service for alleged criminal conduct.
Before his arrest by the residents over the cooking utensils, he had stolen building materials from a nearby shop, which he had hidden somewhere. He led the residents to where he’d kept the items and handed them over.
It is reported that officers from the Abura Dunkwa Police Station got wind of the suspect’s lynching and arrived just in time to save him from the angry residents. He was then taken into custody to assist in an investigation into the matter.
The stolen materials were reportedly returned to their respective owners.
Residents of the community have reportedly vowed not to have mercy on any criminal found in the area following the frequent theft of their belongings.
Mob action against people suspected to have committed crimes appears to be on the increase as many people believe it serves their interests better than a laborious justice system that may even set the suspect free eventually on some technical grounds.
