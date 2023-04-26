Angry residents strip ex-prison officer naked, beat him severely for stealing

The suspect who is said to be an ex-convict was accused of stealing a sack full of cooking utensils and building materials.

Reports say he was a staff of the Ghana Prison Service but was sacked from service for alleged criminal conduct.

Before his arrest by the residents over the cooking utensils, he had stolen building materials from a nearby shop, which he had hidden somewhere. He led the residents to where he’d kept the items and handed them over.

It is reported that officers from the Abura Dunkwa Police Station got wind of the suspect’s lynching and arrived just in time to save him from the angry residents. He was then taken into custody to assist in an investigation into the matter.

The stolen materials were reportedly returned to their respective owners.

Residents of the community have reportedly vowed not to have mercy on any criminal found in the area following the frequent theft of their belongings.