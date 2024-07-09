BECE 2024: One student dies in tragic accident, another in critical condition

Pulse Ghana

District Chief Executive Mr Divine Osborne Fenu confirmed the heartbreaking news and voiced concerns about the psychological impact on other candidates.

"We stand with the family in their grief and will do everything within our power to provide the necessary support and assistance," he stated.

Mr Fenu pledged to visit the injured student to offer support and encouragement and extended his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased student.

He urged all BECE candidates to remain focused and not let the tragic incident affect their performance.

The Volta Regional Director of Education, Francis Agbemadi, also expressed his profound sadness over the incident.

"This is a deeply sorrowful moment for the entire community and the education sector," Agbemadi lamented.

He offered his condolences to the bereaved family, acknowledging the immense loss they are enduring.

The two students were rushed to the Volta River Authority Hospital in Akosombo, Eastern Region. Tragically, one succumbed to his injuries while the other remains in critical condition.

Authorities and the community are rallying to support the affected families during this difficult time, as they mourn the loss of one student and pray for the recovery of the other.

Meanwhile, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the details for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). Mr John K. Kapi, Head of Public Affairs at the WAEC National Office stated that candidates are scheduled to write the English Language paper on 8 July and will conclude their exams with the Arabic paper on Monday, 15 July 2024.

Out of the total number of candidates sitting for the BECE, 282,648 are males and 286,447 are females, with 19,506 schools participating in the examination.

"This figure represents a decrease of 5.29 per cent compared to the 2023 entry figure of 600,900," Mr Kapi highlighted.

The examination will be conducted in 2,123 centres across the nation. To ensure a smooth process, 2,123 supervisors, 1,889 assistant supervisors, and 19,973 invigilators will be on duty.