BECE candidates asked to explain Amidu’s ‘mother serpent of corruption’ tag on Akufo-Addo

“The president of the country was described as the Mother Serpent of corruption. This means that...,” the question reads.

The plausible answers provided for the controversial question include:

his mother is a serpent he fully endorses corruption he behaves like the mother serpent he dislikes serpents

Adom News shared the question paper online on Monday, August 7, 2023, with the controversial question circled.

It would be recalled that in November 2020, Martin Amidu described Akufo-Addo as corrupt in a 27-page response to certain claims by the presidency against him after his resignation as the Special Prosecutor. In that explosive response to the presidency, he alleged that while taking the presidential oath, Akufo-Addo was "looking like the innocent flower of anti-corruption but being the mother serpent of corruption under it.”

This damning label has remained on the President, with the opposition party officials and communicators using it against the incumbent government often.

Aside from the "mother serpent of corruption" tag, another question on the exam paper touched on how graft and hardship make life unbearable for Ghanaians in the governing New Patriotic Party administration.

“The massive corruption and hardship in the country is making it difficult to put body and soul together. This means that life is...,” question 6 of the exam paper reads.

Question 3 also touched on former Water and Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah’s stolen money which is currently a subject of investigation. It was described as the tip of the iceberg and candidates were asked to explain, with the plausible answers being: A. There is more money in her bedroom, B. the iceberg flooded her bedroom, C. she can spend $1 million on ice cream, D. she is in financial difficulties.

Ghanaians have been expressing mixed reactions to the controversial questions, with some accusing Confidence Preparatory of pettiness while others see nothing wrong.