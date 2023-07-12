ADVERTISEMENT
Brave immigration officer promoted for rescuing female student from kidnappers

Andreas Kamasah

Emmanuel Ofosu-Acheampong, a hitherto Assistant Immigration Control Officer II (AICO II) has now been promoted to Assistant Immigration Control Officer I (AICO I) following his bravery and professionalism that saved a female student from being kidnapped.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Kwame Asuah Takyi (Esq.) said the officer made the Immigration Service proud and deserved recognition.

AICO I Ofosu-Acheampong is an Officer stationed at the Kasoa Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in the Central East Region.

While onboard a commercial vehicle from Nsawam to Dome, the officer acted on his instincts and took steps that saved the vulnerable student from her predators. His bravery and the professionalism with which he handled the situation warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians, some of whom recommended that he be promoted.

“Notwithstanding the risks involved on a busy road, the Officer, AICO I Emmanuel Ofosu-Acheampong acted responsibly and timely, garnering commendation from the public, security experts and opinion leaders nationwide,” CGI Kwame Asuah Takyi said, according to a statement signed by Chief Superintendent Amoako Atta, the Head of Public Affairs.

The Immigration boss urged AICO I Ofosu-Acheampong not to become complacent after his promotion.

“Don’t let this elevation get into your head and become arrogant but rather be humbled and continue to be a worthy ambassador of the Service.”

AICO I Ofosu-Acheampong got a plaque, certificate, and citation in addition to his promotion.

He promised to continue to carry out his duty in the spirit of patriotism and professionalism.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
