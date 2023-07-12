Brave immigration officer promoted for rescuing female student from kidnappers

AICO I Ofosu-Acheampong is an Officer stationed at the Kasoa Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in the Central East Region.

While onboard a commercial vehicle from Nsawam to Dome, the officer acted on his instincts and took steps that saved the vulnerable student from her predators. His bravery and the professionalism with which he handled the situation warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians, some of whom recommended that he be promoted.

“Notwithstanding the risks involved on a busy road, the Officer, AICO I Emmanuel Ofosu-Acheampong acted responsibly and timely, garnering commendation from the public, security experts and opinion leaders nationwide,” CGI Kwame Asuah Takyi said, according to a statement signed by Chief Superintendent Amoako Atta, the Head of Public Affairs.

The Immigration boss urged AICO I Ofosu-Acheampong not to become complacent after his promotion.

“Don’t let this elevation get into your head and become arrogant but rather be humbled and continue to be a worthy ambassador of the Service.”

AICO I Ofosu-Acheampong got a plaque, certificate, and citation in addition to his promotion.

