CCTV catches 4 stealing fabric worth GHC20,000 in Nima

The video has since gone viral with social media users expressing disbelief.

"Nima is crazy i’m not surprised by this," replied @CHAMP_OFFICIAL1

@AEmmanuel8998 also stated, "And sometimes I laugh 😆 when people point fingers on politicians, they were from our homes and neighbourhood. Our thievery attitude is making a lot of people unemployed, cus when you open business they same people crying for jobs will collapse it"

@ennkasa asserted, "Don’t let theft drain your profits! Create a loss prevention team to safeguard your store. By monitoring security cameras and swiftly responding to incidents, you can protect your hard-earned money and create valuable jobs. Being PROACTIVE is cheaper than this REACTIVE methods"

@DADDYSDOLLA also bemoaned, "When you stop dem from entering your shop with this kind of dressings 😂…they will be the same people to attack you or they will tell you that they won’t buy from your shop again na wo tr3 wo Hu dodo 😫"

Meanwhile, a third-year student at Accra College of Education was apprehended by fellow students yesterday, August 10,2024 for allegedly stealing a laptop and several phones.

Reports indicate that the suspect entered a student's room while others were attending a programme at the school's auditorium. The student present in the room acted quickly, leading to the suspect's arrest.

In a surprising turn, the suspect was found in possession of not only the stolen laptop but also about eight phones and some flash drives when his bags were searched.