Church choirmaster who became cultist returns to God, says 'it’s satanic, worthless'

Opening up about his past, Atangakak shared the personal toll of his involvement in cultism, revealing the loss of both valuables and his wife. Addressing the congregation, he said, "Brethren I want to tell you what has happened in my life today. I want to let you know that this very gathering has done a great thing in my life. I joined cult group not knowing what I did to myself. Last month (November) makes it three good years that I have been a member of the deadly group. Instead of gaining anything, I rather lost valuables including the wife I spent money to marry which has caused me pains up till date."

He earnestly appealed to those still masking their involvement in secret groups while pretending to serve in the church, urging them to abandon such pursuits. "Those of you seated here who are still members, please come out of it today. It’s satanic; there’s no gain in it. Please I am appealing that you also submit yourself to the spirit of God to change you as it has happened to me."

Bassey, once a choirmaster in the church, expressed gratitude for the transformative encounter he had during the convention. "I don’t have much to say, I am here to appreciate God who has saved my soul. I was also singing in the choir as others but I was deceived and I never knew myself anymore since I joined the group. I have taken the decision to come out of it as I have been touched by the power of God at this convention ground. I am also appealing to those of you who are there to do same."

Asukwo, acknowledging the cult's inherently satanic nature, thanked the Council of Apostles for providing the platform to confess before the congregation. He solemnly pledged to sever all ties with cultism, declaring, "I cannot say how I found myself there. I have lost everything I had including my spiritual life. I thank God for serving me today because I am a changed person. As from today, I swear to myself that until I die, I will never have anything to do with it."

Bishop Efiong Amana, Deputy General Field Superintendent of the Church, commended the trio for their bravery in renouncing their affiliations. He urged the congregation not to share the repentant individuals' confessions publicly, respecting their decision to take responsibility for their actions.