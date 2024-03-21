Classic International School wins Time to Think Foundation's 2nd Spelling Bee competition

After intense rounds of spelling challenging words, Classic International School emerged victorious, winning the grand prize.

The school will now advance to compete with Fairview Educational Center, the winner of the foundation's inaugural spelling bee last year in the Gomoa Central District to choose a winner for the inter-regional level.

The spelling bee is part of the Time to Think Foundation's nationwide initiative to promote literacy and a love of language among young learners.

Speaking at the event, the Foundation's General Secretary Yvonne Grant reiterated their commitment to improving education across Ghana and the African continent through such programs.

With the theme "Educating today's scholars for the future", the non-profitable organization aims to extend support to learners from kindergarten to junior high school level.

It also plans to take its educational programs to other African countries like Cote d'Ivoire, Benin, Togo, Cameroon and Nigeria, focusing on underserved areas.

In addition to competitions like the spelling bee, the Time to Think Foundation hosts various workshops, seminars and exchange programs.

It also provides scholarships to financially disadvantaged but brilliant students to ensure their career aspirations are fulfilled.