Couple sues St. John Hospital & Fertility Centre, demands GH₵5 million after losing baby

In their statement of claim, Ekow Andoh and Sandra Tekyiwaa Sackey request the Court to declare the defendant vicariously liable for the medical negligence of its employee health workers. They argue that the negligent actions of these workers, including omissions and commissions, resulted in their baby being diagnosed with severe asphyxia and subsequently dying.

Additionally, the couple is seeking an order for the defendant to cover the costs of litigation, including legal fees based on the Ghana Bar Association Scale of Fees 2022.

The plaintiffs contend that the defendant was aware or should have been aware that the actions and inactions of its health officers did not meet the standard of care. They claim that the defendant's officers failed to intervene during a prolonged delivery, causing severe asphyxiation and ultimately leading to the death of their baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the couple, the defendant's midwives rejected the 2nd Plaintiff's request for an elective caesarean section (CS) at the beginning of the delivery, resulting in a prolonged and problematic delivery. The prolonged delivery, they argue, led to severe asphyxiation and the tragic death of their child.

The couple further alleges that the defendant's delay in decision-making and inadequate care contributed to the severe asphyxiation and subsequent death of their baby.

In addition to the loss of their child, the 2nd Plaintiff claims to have experienced complications after discharge from the hospital. These complications include coloured discharge from the stitched part of her vagina, causing discomfort. The 2nd Plaintiff also reported feeling dizzy, weak, and easily fatigued when attempting any physical activity.

The Holy Care Specialist Hospital, upon examination, found that the stitches were not carried out to standard, with most of them in knots, leading to infection and discharge. The 2nd Plaintiff was diagnosed with ongoing anaemia, with a haemoglobin level of 7 g/dl.