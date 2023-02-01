Court orders mental health check of Uber driver who said police planted drugs in his car

In the said audio that got Asiedu into trouble, he claimed to be a medical doctor, but the Ghana Police Service later said that their preliminary police investigation found that he was an Uber driver.

The police say they have reasons to believe that the claims made by the suspect in the viral audio were all concocted lies.

“The investigations show that the entire story narrated in the audio tape is false and a total fabrication by the suspect.

“The supposed military intervention and the alleged fight between the Police officers and the Military described in such dramatic detail in the audio tape are all false and a figment of the suspect’s imagination,” the police said in a statement on January 18, 2023.

Meanwhile, some sceptics say the audio and the claims made in it by the suspect sounded too genuine to be fabricated.