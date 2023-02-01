ADVERTISEMENT
Court orders mental health check of Uber driver who said police planted drugs in his car

Andreas Kamasah

The Achimota District Court has ordered that a mental health examination be conducted on Patrick Asiedu, the suspect being prosecuted in connection with a viral audio in which he alleged that police officers planted drugs in his car.

Patrick Asiedu
Patrick Asiedu

On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, when the accused reappeared before the court presided over by His Worship Prince Owusu, he was remanded again into police custody to reappear on 14th February 2023.

In the said audio that got Asiedu into trouble, he claimed to be a medical doctor, but the Ghana Police Service later said that their preliminary police investigation found that he was an Uber driver.

The police say they have reasons to believe that the claims made by the suspect in the viral audio were all concocted lies.

“The investigations show that the entire story narrated in the audio tape is false and a total fabrication by the suspect.

“The supposed military intervention and the alleged fight between the Police officers and the Military described in such dramatic detail in the audio tape are all false and a figment of the suspect’s imagination,” the police said in a statement on January 18, 2023.

Meanwhile, some sceptics say the audio and the claims made in it by the suspect sounded too genuine to be fabricated.

Fingers are crossed to see what the mental health examination result will be and whether Asiedu indeed orchestrated those claims and what he was trying to achieve by doing so.

