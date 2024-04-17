'Don't be blind' - Gabby Otchere-Darko gives solid advice on how to choose life partner

Otchere-Darko's remarks in a recent Facebook post were prompted by an alleged post attributed to Pastor Elvis Agyemang, widely noted for the popular Alpha Hour midnight prayer session, which suggested caution for men against marrying women who perceive themselves as superior to their husbands.
Gabby Otchere-Darko, a prominent figure within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and cousin to the President of Ghana, has shared his insights on the qualities individuals should consider when selecting a life partner.
Encouraging a thoughtful and introspective process, Otchere-Darko emphasized the significance of recognizing and valuing the unique attributes each partner brings to the relationship, thus fostering mutual growth and enrichment.
"A man and a woman become a couple because there are things about each other that the other values/cherishes/appreciates and by teaming up, it makes the partner/spouse better," he expressed.
He urged individuals to take their time, reflect, and evaluate the qualities they admire in their prospective life partners, whether in their domestic or professional spheres. Otchere-Darko stressed the importance of acknowledging the invaluable contributions of one's partner and not overlooking their strengths.
"It is what partnership is all about; value addition in more ways than we may care to admit. Some call it love. Others simply see it as a way of life if not the way of life," he remarked.
His perspective highlights the importance of a holistic approach to choosing a life partner, focusing on mutual respect, appreciation, and the potential for shared growth and fulfilment within the relationship. He advocates for a more nuanced understanding of partnership and companionship, especially in a society where traditional gender roles and expectations often influence marital dynamics.
