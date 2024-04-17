'Don't be blind' - Gabby Otchere-Darko gives solid advice on how to choose life partner

Encouraging a thoughtful and introspective process, Otchere-Darko emphasized the significance of recognizing and valuing the unique attributes each partner brings to the relationship, thus fostering mutual growth and enrichment.

"A man and a woman become a couple because there are things about each other that the other values/cherishes/appreciates and by teaming up, it makes the partner/spouse better," he expressed.

He urged individuals to take their time, reflect, and evaluate the qualities they admire in their prospective life partners, whether in their domestic or professional spheres. Otchere-Darko stressed the importance of acknowledging the invaluable contributions of one's partner and not overlooking their strengths.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is what partnership is all about; value addition in more ways than we may care to admit. Some call it love. Others simply see it as a way of life if not the way of life," he remarked.