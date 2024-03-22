During a press briefing, Owusu highlighted the significance of the Ghanaian currency as a symbol of the country's identity. He urged citizens and residents alike to preserve the sanctity of cedi notes by handling them responsibly.
Don't crumple the Cedi notes during offering; God knows how much you’re holding - BoG
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has issued a reminder to Ghanaians to handle Ghana Cedi notes with care, particularly when attending religious services. Dominic Owusu, the Director of Currency Management at the central bank, emphasized that crumpling cedi notes during offertory is unnecessary as "God is mighty enough to know how much you’re holding."
"The bank notes have been varnished with certain elements, and anytime you crumple them, you crush these elements and allow humidity to seep through, speeding up the mutilation of these notes," Owusu explained. "Please, let's keep the currency clean because it is our identity."
Owusu further disclosed the BoG's intention to expand its sensitization campaign to various religious institutions, including churches and mosques, as well as marketplaces. The aim is to educate the public about the importance of keeping Ghana Cedi notes clean and safe.
The BoG's initiative highlights the significance of maintaining the integrity of the national currency and promoting responsible handling practices among the populace. By raising awareness about the impact of crumpling and mishandling cedi notes, the central bank aims to foster a culture of respect and preservation for the Ghanaian currency.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh