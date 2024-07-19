Drama in church as food vendor confesses to snatching banker from wife

The dramatic scene unfolded while the pastor called out the man and the food vendor.

As seen in a viral video, the vendor admitted to lacing the food of a regular customer, a married banker, with a charm intended to win his affection.

The revelation sent shockwaves through the congregation, with gasps and murmurs erupting throughout the church.

The pastor went on to reveal that the banker, a married father of three, frequented the food vendor’s shop for meals.

Allegedly, it was during these visits that he unknowingly consumed the charm.

The news struck a painful chord, as the banker's wife, though not present, felt abandoned in her marital home after her husband inexplicably left her for the food vendor.

The incident has sparked debate online and offline, with many people saying the confession was staged.

Police involvement remains unconfirmed, with the focus seemingly on spiritual intervention within the church.

This incident happened a few months after one Susan Ubangha, accused her husband of abandoning her after spending the donations meant for her surgery on a dog.

In an interview where she made this disclosure, Susan, who claimed the money was for her C-section, stated that her husband abandoned her in a hospital in Lagos Stats while she was labouring.

“He treated me well in those first months, I won’t lie to you, but things changed when I became pregnant. It was my first pregnancy after waiting for a long time and I wanted it to be as smoothly as I had envisaged it to be. So, I told my husband we had to register for antenatal care at a clinic.

“I combine my work as a pharmacy technician with hairdressing. But, I actively make more money from my hairdressing business. My husband is a businessman who always supported the family as well,” she said.