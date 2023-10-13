The dramatic incident happened at a Customary Court in Obukpa, Nsukka Local Government Area of Nigeria’s Enugu State.
Drama in court as two angry lawyers fight each other with chairs (video)
Two suit and tie-wearing lawyers lost control of their temper in court and engaged in a physical fight using chairs.
It is unclear what caused the heated altercation but a video circulating online shows them screaming at each other and exchanging words before angrily raising chairs and dashing towards each other.
Fortunately, other people believed to be lawyers intervened to bring the situation under control.
The incident has reportedly gotten to the attention of the Nigeria Bar Association and it has condemned and described it as embarrassing to the noble profession.
“The bar is trying to find out what happened that led to that unfortunate display of some recklessness. We are looking into it really,” correcting.com quotes the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Nsukka branch, Barr Ferdinand Ugochukwu Ukwueze as having said.
He indicated that an investigation was ongoing into the development and disciplinary actions might be taken against the said lawyers.
“It doesn’t represent the nobility with which we are known. Once we get to the root of the matter, the bar at the national level, our disciplinary committee will step in,” Ukwueze said.
Lawyers are perceived to be level-headed professionals and are hardly seen getting physical with each other.
