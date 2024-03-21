Ebenezer Kwayisi, apprentice mason jailed for 30 years over UG’s Prof. Benneh's murder

Kwayisi's sentencing comes after a lengthy legal process that began in 2021 when he was committed to stand trial. The Attorney General recommended charging him with the murder of Prof Benneh. Kwayisi was one of three suspects arrested in connection with the case.

The prime suspect, James Womba, passed away in Police custody in October 2020. The third suspect, Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah, was discharged after advice from the Attorney General indicated his innocence.

Prof. Benneh was discovered dead in a pool of blood on a corridor leading to his bedroom on September 12, 2020. His hands and legs were bound with ropes, and a cloth was found partially inserted into his mouth. Examination of the body revealed multiple marks of assault on his face.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prosecutors presented evidence from a postmortem conducted on September 21, 2021, which determined the cause of death as asphyxiation, strangulation, and suspected homicide.