ECG appeals for help as rise in transformer theft threatens power supply

According to Ing. Mrs. Etwire, the company invested a substantial sum of eight point four million Ghana cedis last year in transformer projects aimed at enhancing power supply reliability. This investment encompassed 95 projects, involving the installation of 17 new transformers and the replacement of 78 antiquated units.

Despite these efforts, criminal elements have successfully targeted transformers in various locations, including the Oyoko Roundabout, Asesewa District, Suhum, Asafo in Tafo District, and Lartey Gas area in Koforidua. In each case, perpetrators dismantled live transformers, absconded with copper wiring, and inflicted prolonged power outages on affected communities.

Fortunately, Ing. Mrs. Etwire assured the public that affected transformers have been promptly replaced, restoring power supply to affected customers. However, she emphasized the critical importance of vigilance and swift reporting to prevent future incidents.

The General Manager urged the public, particularly ECG's valued customers, to promptly report any suspicious activity around transformers to the police or ECG district offices. She stressed the significance of timely reporting of power outages, emphasizing that swift action could thwart theft attempts by depriving criminals of opportunities to exploit disruptions.

Moreover, Ing. Mrs. Etwire implored residents to differentiate between localized faults and broader outages, advising them to contact ECG upon identifying localized disruptions. This proactive approach, she asserted, would not only expedite resolution but also serve as a deterrent against transformer theft.

