Ing. Mrs. Sariel Adobea Etwire's appeal, delivered through a press release, comes in the wake of escalating incidents of transformer theft, leading to disruptive power outages throughout the region. She disclosed that the thefts have resulted in the pilfering of crucial components from six transformers, severely impacting service delivery to ECG customers.
ECG appeals for help as rise in transformer theft threatens power supply
The Eastern Regional General Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has issued a fervent appeal to the public for assistance in protecting vital electrical infrastructure following a surge in transformer vandalization by thieves.
According to Ing. Mrs. Etwire, the company invested a substantial sum of eight point four million Ghana cedis last year in transformer projects aimed at enhancing power supply reliability. This investment encompassed 95 projects, involving the installation of 17 new transformers and the replacement of 78 antiquated units.
Despite these efforts, criminal elements have successfully targeted transformers in various locations, including the Oyoko Roundabout, Asesewa District, Suhum, Asafo in Tafo District, and Lartey Gas area in Koforidua. In each case, perpetrators dismantled live transformers, absconded with copper wiring, and inflicted prolonged power outages on affected communities.
Fortunately, Ing. Mrs. Etwire assured the public that affected transformers have been promptly replaced, restoring power supply to affected customers. However, she emphasized the critical importance of vigilance and swift reporting to prevent future incidents.
The General Manager urged the public, particularly ECG's valued customers, to promptly report any suspicious activity around transformers to the police or ECG district offices. She stressed the significance of timely reporting of power outages, emphasizing that swift action could thwart theft attempts by depriving criminals of opportunities to exploit disruptions.
Moreover, Ing. Mrs. Etwire implored residents to differentiate between localized faults and broader outages, advising them to contact ECG upon identifying localized disruptions. This proactive approach, she asserted, would not only expedite resolution but also serve as a deterrent against transformer theft.
In closing, Ing. Mrs. Sariel Adobea Etwire reiterated ECG's commitment to enhancing service delivery and safeguarding critical infrastructure. She urged the public to collaborate in combating transformer vandalization, underscoring the collective responsibility in preserving the reliability of Ghana's electrical grid.
