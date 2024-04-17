Educated thief is worse than robber with AK47 - Judge says before jailing ex-MASLOC bosses

"People talk about violent crime and how wicked it is. But if an armed robber comes to your room, he will only take what is available," remarked Justice Asare-Botwe. "In all my years, I’ve never heard about an armed robber who entered someone’s premises and took one million or even GHc500,000."

Continuing her impassioned address, the Court of Appeal judge emphasized the significant damage caused by educated individuals engaging in fraudulent activities. "When you have an educated thief, that thief is capable of causing far more havoc than someone with an AK47 is capable of doing," she asserted, highlighting the insidious nature of white-collar crime.

Justice Asare-Botwe further underscored her concerns regarding the rampant inflation of prices by public officers in their procurement practices, which ultimately results in substantial financial losses to the state and its citizens. "When you have to buy something and you overprice it to the extent of doubling or tripling the price, those of you in power, please have mercy on us," she pleaded, drawing attention to the detrimental impact of corruption on the public purse.

The convictions of Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attionu and Daniel Axim mark a significant development in the fight against corruption and financial malfeasance within public institutions. The duo was found guilty on all 78 counts, including conspiracy to steal, stealing, causing financial loss to the state, improper payment of public funds, money laundering, and contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

As a consequence of their actions, Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attionu was sentenced to 10 years in custody, while Daniel Axim received a five-year custodial sentence, all in hard labour. The severity of the sentences reflects the gravity of their offences and serves as a stern warning to others who may contemplate engaging in similar acts of corruption.