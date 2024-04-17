Speaking before handing down custodial sentences to former Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attionu, and interdicted Head of Operations, Daniel Axim, Justice Asare-Botwe expressed her dismay over the prevailing state of affairs. She highlighted that despite her extensive years of practice, she had never encountered an armed robber who absconded with sums as substantial as those pilfered by educated individuals in positions of power.
Educated thief is worse than robber with AK47 - Judge says before jailing ex-MASLOC bosses
Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe of the Court of Appeal has raised serious concerns about the actions of educated elites, suggesting they pose a greater threat to society than armed robbers wielding AK47 guns.
"People talk about violent crime and how wicked it is. But if an armed robber comes to your room, he will only take what is available," remarked Justice Asare-Botwe. "In all my years, I’ve never heard about an armed robber who entered someone’s premises and took one million or even GHc500,000."
Continuing her impassioned address, the Court of Appeal judge emphasized the significant damage caused by educated individuals engaging in fraudulent activities. "When you have an educated thief, that thief is capable of causing far more havoc than someone with an AK47 is capable of doing," she asserted, highlighting the insidious nature of white-collar crime.
Justice Asare-Botwe further underscored her concerns regarding the rampant inflation of prices by public officers in their procurement practices, which ultimately results in substantial financial losses to the state and its citizens. "When you have to buy something and you overprice it to the extent of doubling or tripling the price, those of you in power, please have mercy on us," she pleaded, drawing attention to the detrimental impact of corruption on the public purse.
The convictions of Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attionu and Daniel Axim mark a significant development in the fight against corruption and financial malfeasance within public institutions. The duo was found guilty on all 78 counts, including conspiracy to steal, stealing, causing financial loss to the state, improper payment of public funds, money laundering, and contravention of the Public Procurement Act.
As a consequence of their actions, Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attionu was sentenced to 10 years in custody, while Daniel Axim received a five-year custodial sentence, all in hard labour. The severity of the sentences reflects the gravity of their offences and serves as a stern warning to others who may contemplate engaging in similar acts of corruption.
Justice Asare-Botwe's impassioned remarks serve as a reminder of the pervasive nature of corruption and the urgent need for concerted efforts to combat it at all levels of society. The scourge of white-collar crime remains the biggest bane to Ghana's development and progress, and her words resonate as a call to action for accountability, integrity, and justice.
