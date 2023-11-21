Fight breaks in vehicle as preacher tells passengers to repent because ‘Jesus is coming’

However, his message didn’t sit well with one of the passengers and he raised a concern, arguing that the man of God was making noise and disturbing the peace in the car.

“Brother close the Bible; you are making noise... Masa you are making noise, shut up. We need peace,” the angry passenger screamed as captured in a viral video shared by EDHUB on X.

As the preacher continued preaching, the angry passenger forcibly closed his bible and further asked him to cease preaching.

Interestingly, one woman in the car jumped to the support of the preacher, arguing his message was better than the profane music that is played loudly in commercial vehicles sometimes, to which passengers don’t raise any issue.

“Drivers also play profane music, making all kinds of noise, do you stop them?” the woman quizzed.

The development has brought to the fore the legality or otherwise of preaching in commercial vehicles. The Prohibition of Nuisance In A Commercial Vehicle, Regulation 116 of L. I 2180/2012, prohibits any form of noise-making in public transport, which includes preaching in commercial vehicles.

“A person SHALL NOT cause or permit to cause nuisance including PREACHING and HAWKING on a public or commercial vehicle while the motor vehicle is in MOTION,” the law states.

The aforementioned law, just like many other Ghanaian laws, has remained unimplemented, emboldening evangelists to carry out their activities onboard moving commercial vehicles with impunity.