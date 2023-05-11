Former Nigerian boxer beats wife into coma over TV remote

According to Pulse NG, the incident occurred at the couple’s residence located at Oke-Aro Community in Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

“Olopade returned home, from a journey on the fateful day and wanted to watch a programme on the television but his wife failed to give him the remote to tune in to his preferred channel, causing the argument and later free-for-all,” the news website reports an anonymous witness as saying.

“Olopade, who is also a truck driver, out of anger, rained punches on the wife and consequently, the latter fell down and became unconscious.”

It is reported that the cry of the helpless children of the couple attracted neighbours to the scene and they rushed the unconscious Tinuke to a nearby hospital, where she was resuscitated.

In another report, the Tamale District Court has convicted and sentenced two men – a former official of the National Democratic Congress and his accomplice who invaded a radio station in Tamale and attacked a presenter hosting a live show.

According to the Ghana Police Service, Iddrisu Hardi alias Pagaaza and his accomplice, Mumuni Osman, were put before the court on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, assault, unlawful entry and threat of death. They pleaded guilty to all the charges and were sentenced accordingly on Wednesday, 10th May 2023.

“The two accused persons pleaded guilty to all four counts of charges and were convicted on their own plea, and subsequently sentenced to a fine of Three Thousand, Six Hundred Ghana

Cedis (GH₵3, 600.00) or in default serve a custodial sentence of 18 months imprisonment in hard labour,” the law enforcement agency said in a statement on its Facebook page.

