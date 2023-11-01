Fruit seller carrying a tray of fruits while riding motorcycle sparks reactions (video)

“This woman has what we call PhD in hawking,” Stanle0y5, the TikTok user who shared the video captioned it.

In another report, Armstrong William Arthur, a 72-year-old assembly member of Esshiam-Ntaama in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis who deals in fake electricity meters has been arrested after he ignorantly sold them to police officers who posed as civilian buyers.

ADVERTISEMENT

His arrest led to the arrest of his accomplice, a 60-year-old man named Philip Eshun, in Kojokrom.

Western Regional Public Relations Officer of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Benjamin Quarcoo disclosed that his outfit got a tipoff about the suspect’s illegal activities and decided to team up with the police to investigate him.

The joint team went undercover and pretended to be desperate civilians who needed ECG meters badly, and he sold the fate items to them without knowing his cup was full.

“William Arthur’s criminal activities came to light after a tip-off by a customer in Sekondi. We then placed a phone call to him and pretended to be interested in the metres that he sells. With the help of the Police, we were able to arrest him. He also mentioned Philip Eshun as his source. When we went to Eshun’s house, we found that he had installed three of the fake metres. We therefore arrested him as well. They are currently in the custody of the Sekondi Police, who are conducting further investigations into the matter,” Citinewsroom.com quotes Quarcoo as saying.