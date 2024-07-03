Ga traditional leaders punish two extortionists for taking money from market women

Footage circulating on social media captures the two suspects kneeling with cement blocks on their heads. In the video, they are aggressively questioned by unhappy elders about their alleged misconduct, to which they offered some explanations. The elders expressed their displeasure over how some miscreants, like the two young men, have been behaving inappropriately and tarnishing the reputation of the Ga ethnic group.
Two unscrupulous individuals who have been extorting money from market women in Accra, under the pretext of collecting contributions for the Homowo Clean-up exercise, were caught and punished by Nii Sempe and other leaders of the Ga Traditional Council.
Recommended articles
Nii Sempe, who interrogated the suspects, angrily called for a cane to flog the cement block-carrying men while they were kneeling. The short video, shared by the Ghanaian X page EDHUB, did not show if the canes were brought or what ultimately became of the erring young men.
The incident has sparked a discussion online, with many praising the traditional leaders for taking swift action to protect the community, while others raised concerns about the method of punishment employed. The Homowo Clean-up exercise, an important cultural event for the Ga people, has unfortunately been marred by the actions of these individuals. The Ga Traditional Council has vowed to remain vigilant to prevent such incidents in the future.
The clean-up initiative, held on Wednesday, July 3, saw an impressive turnout of volunteers who devoted their time and effort to cleaning their environment. It is part of various activities earmarked to take place in preparation for the upcoming Homowo festival celebrated by the Ga people.