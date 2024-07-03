Ga traditional leaders punish two extortionists for taking money from market women

Pulse Ghana

Nii Sempe, who interrogated the suspects, angrily called for a cane to flog the cement block-carrying men while they were kneeling. The short video, shared by the Ghanaian X page EDHUB, did not show if the canes were brought or what ultimately became of the erring young men.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident has sparked a discussion online, with many praising the traditional leaders for taking swift action to protect the community, while others raised concerns about the method of punishment employed. The Homowo Clean-up exercise, an important cultural event for the Ga people, has unfortunately been marred by the actions of these individuals. The Ga Traditional Council has vowed to remain vigilant to prevent such incidents in the future.