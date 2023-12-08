GES interdicts O’Reilly, GHANASS headteachers for unauthorized sale of items to students

She has been directed to hand over all school property to the Municipal Director of Education, Ledzokuku, who will assume oversight responsibility during her absence.

In a different instance, Ghana Senior High School headmistress Patience Naki Mensah was also requested to resign, effective December 7, 2023.

“It has come to the notice of Management of Ghana Education Service that there is an unauthorized sale of the following items to the Form One students reporting to school: GH¢200, GH¢250. You are, therefore, being asked to step aside with effect from December 7th, 2023, for further investigation to be conducted into the allegation,” the letter stated.

The GES’s action follows allegations that Form One students were sold ceremonial fabric, tracksuits, and other items without authorization. Investigations into the allegations will determine the fate of the affected headteachers.

Below are the GES's letters of interdiction:

