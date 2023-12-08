“It has come to the notice of Management, the Collection of Unauthorized Monies at O’Reilly Senior High School as part of the admission process. Based on the above and as the Code of Conduct stipulates, you are to step aside for an investigation to be conducted,” the letter addressed to Nadia Lartechoe Annan, the headmistress of O’Reilly SHS, read.
GES interdicts O’Reilly, GHANASS headteachers for unauthorized sale of items to students
O’Reilly Senior High School and Ghana Senior High School headmasters have been interdicted by the Ghana Education Service (GES) for an unauthorized sale of items to students. The Regional Education Offices of Greater Accra and Eastern Region have written letters to the respective headteachers dated December 6th and 7th, 2023.
She has been directed to hand over all school property to the Municipal Director of Education, Ledzokuku, who will assume oversight responsibility during her absence.
In a different instance, Ghana Senior High School headmistress Patience Naki Mensah was also requested to resign, effective December 7, 2023.
“It has come to the notice of Management of Ghana Education Service that there is an unauthorized sale of the following items to the Form One students reporting to school: GH¢200, GH¢250. You are, therefore, being asked to step aside with effect from December 7th, 2023, for further investigation to be conducted into the allegation,” the letter stated.
The GES’s action follows allegations that Form One students were sold ceremonial fabric, tracksuits, and other items without authorization. Investigations into the allegations will determine the fate of the affected headteachers.
Below are the GES's letters of interdiction:
