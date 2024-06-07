ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaian businessman found dead in hotel during South Korea-Africa summit

Kojo Emmanuel

A Ghanaian businessman attending an event linked to the Korea-Africa Summit was found dead in his Seoul hotel room on Tuesday, 4 June 2024, as reported by South Korean police.

File photo

The man, a company official in his 50s, was discovered at a hotel in Seoul’s Gangnam district on Tuesday morning.

According to Korea's Yonhap News Agency, police officials found no signs of foul play and suspect the cause of death might be illness.

The businessman had travelled to Seoul for a business counselling event held in conjunction with the Korea-Africa Summit.

South Korea-Africa summit Pulse Ghana
The two-day summit focused on trade, technology, and investment. South Korean officials highlighted that expanding ties in the area of minerals and resources would help improve the country's supply chain resilience in key industries such as batteries.

In order to boost cooperation with Africa, South Korea plans to expand its Official Development Assistance (ODA) programme to around 10 billion dollars by 2030.

Additionally, to encourage South Korean trade and investment in the region, South Korea will provide 14 billion dollars in export financing.

Currently, trade with African nations accounts for less than 2% of South Korea's total imports and exports.

