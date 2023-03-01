Ghanaian charcoal seller’s son rejected by 15 schools gets admission into Yale Medical School

According to Frimpong, he was so determined to become a medical doctor that even when his friends and loved ones tried to discourage him from further pursuing it after many failed attempts, he never gave up.

“I lost friends, and some people I thought were ‘close folks’ then.

“Some folks even said, ‘maybe it's not the will of the Lord for you.’

“But I didn’t give up.

“I believed in God’s word and called up schools to see what I could’ve done better. I then reworked my application and fixed every weakness possible,” he recounted.

While waiting for future opportunities, Frimpong decided to take up some other studies and venture into other areas where he attained some tremendous feats, but his passion to become a medical doctor did not fizzle out.

“I decided to study some more to fine-tune the tasks God had placed in my hand then (public health and social impact). So, I proceeded to;

-Get 2 masters from Penn and Yale, graduating with top prizes.

-Win the prestigious Gates-Cambridge to do a PhD at Cambridge.

-Publish 12+ manuscripts in 2 years.

-Be awarded an Honorary Doctor of Science Degree from a top 25 U.K university.

And along the way, I founded a tech startup (in stealth) that recently completed a multi-million-dollar valuation fundraising! And assumed the Chief Science Officer role,” Frimpong added.

Pulse Ghana

