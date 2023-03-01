Excited about the opportunity, he took to Facebook to share the news with his followers and narrated how he had applied to no fewer than fifteen (15) medical schools but they all turned him down.
Ghanaian charcoal seller’s son rejected by 15 schools gets admission into Yale Medical School
The dream of a Ghanaian young man, Shadrack Osei Frimpong, a charcoal seller’s son, to become a medical doctor is on the verge of becoming a reality as Yale Medical School has granted him admission.
According to Frimpong, he was so determined to become a medical doctor that even when his friends and loved ones tried to discourage him from further pursuing it after many failed attempts, he never gave up.
“I lost friends, and some people I thought were ‘close folks’ then.
“Some folks even said, ‘maybe it's not the will of the Lord for you.’
“But I didn’t give up.
“I believed in God’s word and called up schools to see what I could’ve done better. I then reworked my application and fixed every weakness possible,” he recounted.
While waiting for future opportunities, Frimpong decided to take up some other studies and venture into other areas where he attained some tremendous feats, but his passion to become a medical doctor did not fizzle out.
“I decided to study some more to fine-tune the tasks God had placed in my hand then (public health and social impact). So, I proceeded to;
-Get 2 masters from Penn and Yale, graduating with top prizes.
-Win the prestigious Gates-Cambridge to do a PhD at Cambridge.
-Publish 12+ manuscripts in 2 years.
-Be awarded an Honorary Doctor of Science Degree from a top 25 U.K university.
And along the way, I founded a tech startup (in stealth) that recently completed a multi-million-dollar valuation fundraising! And assumed the Chief Science Officer role,” Frimpong added.
Now, all things being equal, the young man who lived in a rural village where good drinking water was a luxury, and his mother sold charcoal to provide for the family, will become the first medical doctor in his humble family. He advised his followers to never give up on their dreams, emphasizing that perseverance pays off.
