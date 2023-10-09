Ghanaian driver jailed for 10 years for defiling 14-year-old passenger in his taxi

He sexually assaulted the girl in his taxicab with registration number GE 2022-17 in August this year after refusing to take her to her destination and driving her to an unknown location instead.

The complainant is a food vendor, the victim's mother who lives in Nankaba, and Implame lives on Cemetery Road, all of which are located in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality, according to the prosecution's police chief inspector, Joseph Lartey.

The victim boarded the accused's Toyota Corolla taxicab in Number Three, a Prestea neighbourhood, at around 2100 hours on August 22nd of this year to travel to Nankaba.

According to him, the accused refused to drive the victim where she needed to go and instead drove her into the neighbourhood, where she felt unsafe and began yelling for help.

To keep her from drawing notice from the public, the prisoner immediately rolled out the car's tinted window glass.

According to Chief Inspector Lartey, the accused had sex with the victim inside the car after forcibly removing her underwear and parking the car in an isolated spot in Enyinam.

Implame later drove the taxi to a location close to the Ankobra bungalows where he sexually assaulted the victim again before driving her to her destination on August 28 and then fleeing.

Chief Inspector Lartey said that the girl told her mother about her ordeal in tears after returning home because she was in severe pain.

The complainant filed a report with the Prestea police, and she was given a medical document to request treatment for the victim.

The prosecution said that after examining the victim at the Prestea Government Hospital, a medical officer signed the medical form and gave it to the police.

He stated that Implame was later arrested by the police from his hiding place and that while being questioned, he claimed the victim had consented to have sex with him.