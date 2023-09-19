This bizarre development was disclosed by Senior Journalist and Editor of The Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr who said the man’s belongings have since not been returned to him.
Ghanaian man’s gold ring, bangles allegedly seized at Kotoka Airport for ‘Gold-for-Oil’ policy
Officials of Ghana’s Kotoka International Airport (KIA) allegedly seized a gold ring and bangles from a man who was travelling out of the country because the country was broke and needed gold for the government’s ‘Gold-for-Oil’ policy.
“A Ghanaian man was travelling out of the country, and when he got to Kotoka International Airport, they seized the gold ring and bangles he was wearing.
“They (KIA Officials) told him that the country was broke and that it needed gold to go and buy oil,” he wrote on Facebook on Friday, September 15, 2023.
According to Kwesi Pratt, an officer of the Ghana Police Service who happens to be a sister of the man whose valuables were seized informed him about the occurrence.
He added that on his recommendation, a police officer proceeded to talk with the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), who acknowledged that the gold ring and bracelets had been confiscated but that they had not yet been restored to the owner.
“I am telling you, they seized his wedding ring. The guy’s sister was the one who called me to inform me.
I told her that she was telling lies and she was bringing me the seizure notice. Lo and behold, the documents were brought and truly they had seized the man’s belongings, he is quoted to have said in Twi.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s New Patriotic Party government is implementing a ‘Gold-for-Oil’ policy, a barter trade which enables it to buy oil from the international market in exchange for oil.
